DUBOIS – During the week of May 10-14, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of their nine facility locations to honor those who lost their lives as well as the courageous survivors of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everyone,” said Jake Maijala, chief human resources officer, Penn Highlands Healthcare.
“It is important to take this time to pause and reflect on the past year as we come together to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 as well as to recognize those who are healing from the effects of this pandemic. We also want to acknowledge the tireless and extraordinary efforts put forth by all healthcare workers.”
A special thank you to area landscaping and lawncare businesses for the donation of trees, including Deible’s Lawn Care, Evergreen Landscaping and Lawn Care, Paradise Lawns and Landscaping, RP Lawn Care & Landscaping, Lakeside Landscaping and Martins Garden Center.
Tree planting ceremony schedule:
Facility Date & Time Location
|PH Brookville
|Tuesday, May 11 at 2pm
|Right hand side of main entrance in grassy area
|PH Clearfield
|Tuesday, May 11 at 11am
|Front of hospital by blue mailbox
|PH Huntingdon
|Tuesday, May 11 at 12pm
|Front lawn, top of hill
|PH Community Nurses
|Tuesday, May 11 at 1pm
|Butterfly Garden
|PH Jefferson Manor
|Tuesday, May 11 at 1pm
|Courtyard
|PH Physician Network
|Tuesday, May 11 at 1pm
|West side of home health building at PH DuBois
|PH DuBois
|Thursday, May 13 at 11:30am
|Right side of Hospital Ave. next to parking area for Hahne Cancer Center
|PH Elk
|Friday, May 14 at 1pm
|Front of the old section of the hospital, near front doors, in the circular area where the Virgin Mary statue is standing
|PH Tyrone
|Friday, May 14 at 11:30am
|Front of hospital, grass island