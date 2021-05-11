ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – During the week of May 10-14, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of their nine facility locations to honor those who lost their lives as well as the courageous survivors of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everyone,” said Jake Maijala, chief human resources officer, Penn Highlands Healthcare.

“It is important to take this time to pause and reflect on the past year as we come together to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 as well as to recognize those who are healing from the effects of this pandemic. We also want to acknowledge the tireless and extraordinary efforts put forth by all healthcare workers.”

A special thank you to area landscaping and lawncare businesses for the donation of trees, including Deible’s Lawn Care, Evergreen Landscaping and Lawn Care, Paradise Lawns and Landscaping, RP Lawn Care & Landscaping, Lakeside Landscaping and Martins Garden Center.

Tree planting ceremony schedule:

Facility Date & Time Location