HOUTZDALE – Abby Leskovansky of Houtzdale has been selected to be the recipient of the 2021 Our Lady of the Valley Knights of Columbus Council #10376 scholarship. Abby will be attending St. Vincent’s College to major in English. She is the daughter of Jim and Jen Leskovansky of Houtzdale. Pictured with Miss Leskovansky is Jack Archer, deputy grand knight.