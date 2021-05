ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie G. Shrum, 71 of Perryopolis died Friday April 30, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born December 7, 1949, in Bradford, PA, a daughter of the late Guy and Ruby Frazee Stover. Jackie was the former Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity in Fayette County and later for the Area Agency on Aging in Fayette County. She […]

