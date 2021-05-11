ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A fire damaged a two-story apartment building Tuesday morning in the 200-block of Park Avenue in Clearfield Borough.

According to the Clearfield Fire Department, the call was received at 11 a.m. and upon arrival on-scene, firefighters observed heavy fire coming from the first-floor apartment.

Firefighters had the fire under control within approximately 10 minutes. The first-floor apartment sustained heavy fire damage, and is a total loss.

Because of their “quick response and aggressive, interior attack,” firefighters limited the second floor to smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The Clearfield Fire Department was assisted by members of the Lawrence Township, Hyde and Rescue Hose & Ladder fire companies. Firefighters were on-scene for approximately two hours.