ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., May 11, there were 2,385 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,177,072.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,389 (+21) total cases since March of 2020 and 143 deaths while 21,395 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,116 were confirmed and 2,273 were probable.

There are 1,798 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, state health officials say, and of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit. More data is available here.

COVID-19 cases are rising in 0-to-49-year-olds as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January of 2021 to present in May of 2021.

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases to date in May 0-4 1.7% 3.1% 5-12 4% 8% 13-18 6.3% 11% 19-24 10.5% 11.9% 25-49 37.5% 38.1% 50-64 22.4% 18.7% 65 and older 17.7% 9.4%

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 is 6.6 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 26,607 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,476,217 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 90 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

State health officials remind that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully-vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.