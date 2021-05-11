BROOKVILLE — It was May 4 when Clearfield took on Tyrone, and left the field house on the losing end of a no-hitter. That was the last time the Bison were on the diamond, as the wind, rain and colder temperatures made any chances of being on the field for the remainder of the week absolutely impossible. Seven days later, the Bison finally had a chance to be back playing as they made the trip to face the Brookville Raiders.

Having seven days since their last game seemed to do the team well, as they went from zero hits to getting into double digits, as the Bison returned to their winning ways with a 15-4 triumph on the road.

Clearfield got on the board first in the opening inning. Back-to-back walks and a fielder’s choice put the first batter for the Bison, Kyle Elensky, to third. He would then come home on a sacrifice fly from Blake Prestash that hung in the air to center field, but went just far enough for Elensky to sprint 90 feet to put the Bison on the board. However, Brookville answered in the bottom of the second courtesty of an RBI-single from Carson Weaver, which brought pitcher Jamison Rhoades home.

Not wanting to have the score stay tied for very long, Clearfield brought three more runs across the plate in the top of the third. It began with an RBI-single into right field from Karson Rumsky, who then scored two batters later on an error from Weaver, who mishandled the ball following Rhoades’ pitch. On the same error, Blake Prestash made his way home, and in a matter of moments the tie game suddenly was 4-1 in favor of the visitors.

Brookville battled back in the bottom half of the inning, as Nolan Barr’s error brought in the first run, then an RBI-single from Rhoades made the score 4-3. However, that would be as close as Brookville would get.

Hunter Dixon took the hill once again, his second straight start going back to last week’s game against Tyrone, and despite only striking out four, the defensive play from his teammates would get him the complete-game victory. Rhoades, meanwhile, would get tagged with the loss with four innings of effort, but giving up 10 runs, five earned, striking out two and walking six.

Rhoades would only have four runs against him through four innings, but the top of the fifth saw the Bison open things up in a big way as Clearfield brought in six runs in the inning.

An RBI-single with the bases loaded from Matt Bailor would get things started. Then, with the count at 3-1, Ryan Gearhart got hit, allowing the still loaded bases to make their rounds, as Shane Coudriet crossed home as he took over as a courtesy runner for Dixon. Two more runs would score in the next at-bat when Cole Bloom hammered a double into right field, bringing Bailor and Nick Domico across the plate. The final runs of the inning would go down as unearned as Rhoades, who had moved from pitcher to shortstop in a lineup change, misplayed the ball from Rumsky, allowing Bloom and Barr to cross the plate.

Clearfield added another two runs in the sixth on a two-RBI double from Bailor, then brought in the final three runs in the seventh on a fielding error, a tag-up score by Barr, and an RBI-single by Dixon. The only additional run that Brookville managed to add came in the bottom of the sixth when Rhoades scored while Bray Weaver was caught in a rundown trying to steal second.

After having to wait seven days between games, Clearfield (5-8-1) only has to wait 24 hours as they go on the road Wednesday to face Huntingdon. It was back on April 14 when the Bison won the first contest between the two schools, a highly contested 1-0 final in Clearfield.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 103 062 3 – 15 11 4

Brookville 012 001 0 – 4 6 4

Clearfield – 15

Kyle Elensky-SS 4210, Nolan Barr-2B 3220, Karson Rumsky-CF 5212, Blake Prestash-3B 2202, Hunter Dixon-P 3011, Nick Domico-1B 4220, Matt Bailor-C 5133, Ryan Gearhart-LF 4001, Cole Bloom-RF 3212, Shane Coudriet-CR 0200. TOTALS 33 15 11 11.

Brookville – 4

Chase Palmer-SS/P/3B 4100, Hunter Geer-CF 3010, Bryce Rafferty-1B 4100, Hunter Roney-3B 3000, Jamison Rhoades-P/SS 3231, Carson Weaver-C 3021, Bay Weaver-RF 3000, Hayden Osborne-2B 2000, Owen Caylor-PH/2B/P 1000, Bryce Weaver-DH 3000, Kai Kaltenbach-CR 0000. TOTALS 29 4 6 2.

LOB: 8/5

E: Barr-2, Prestash-2/Palmer, Roney, Rhoades, Weaver

ROE: Elensky, Rumsky-2/Palmer, Roney-2, Ba. Weaver

2B: Bloom, Domico/Geer, Rhoades

SF: Prestash

FC: Barr, Dixon, Rumsky/Rafferty

HBP: Domico, Gearhart, Prestash

GIDP: Bloom

SB: Elensky/C. Weaver

CS: Roney

PIK: Ba. Weaver

Pitching

Clearfield: Dixon-7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB.

Brookville: Rhoades-4 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 SO, 6 BB; Palmer-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB; Caylor-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.

W-Dixon

L-Rhoades