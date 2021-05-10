WESTOVER – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County has announced that on May 4, it started conducting a residential demographic survey on behalf of the Westover Borough Municipal Authority. The mail-in survey will be sent to random customers of the authority.

According to Lisa Kovalick, executive director, the survey is confidential, and being conducted to help identify potential funding sources to make needed improvements to the water system.

The survey consists of six questions, such as:

1) how many families currently reside at this address;

2) how many persons are there in your family, including yourself;

3) using the table on survey, you would find the number of persons in your family and using the annual family income amount as noted on the form, circle whether your total *family income is above or below amount shown;

4) please check if you are female head of household;

5) note the number of disabled persons; and

6) based on ethnicity and race.

Families and individuals who receive a survey should complete it and return it promptly. If you receive a survey and have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Amanda Davis at 814-765-5149.

*The number of persons in a family and corresponding income listed on the survey is based on the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Section 8 income guidelines for Clearfield County.