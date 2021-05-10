DUBOIS – Members of the Penn State DuBois class of 2021 officially joined the Penn State alumni community on Friday, as commencement ceremonies were celebrated at Heindl Field, with Chancellor M. Scott McBride presiding. Professor Arshad Khan served as faculty marshal.

A full list of more than 60 spring graduates as well as a streaming video of the event can be viewed here.

“As Spring 2021 graduates of the Pennsylvania State University, you are among a unique group of individuals who have completed more than a year of your degree program during a world-wide pandemic,” McBride told graduates.

“Your generation will long be remembered as the one that persevered through a dangerous health crisis, racial injustice, and social upheaval. You succeeded in spite of debilitating grief and unthinkable hardship.

“But like a fine gem, the pressures have made you even more resilient and lustrous in your shine. Never before has earning a coveted Penn State degree been more challenging, and more meaningful.”

Academic achievement awards for the highest GPA were presented to Austin Miller, for associate degree students, and Dylan Fezell for baccalaureate degree students.

Miller is from Rockton, graduating with an Associate of Science in Information Sciences and Technology with a specialization in Networking.

He remarked, “I want to take this opportunity to say thanks to the people who are responsible for me being able to receive this award. My family for being able to provide to me the opportunities to reach my true potential in school. My dog, Gump, for being the best boy there is.

“My friends for being able to always make me laugh no matter how stressed out I might have been. All the professors I have had throughout my college career who made class more about learning and less about taking tests.

“Anyone who I have ever interacted with on campus who gave me a memorable life moment, experience or aided me in accomplishing my goals. I am confident in saying that I would not have achieved this academic feat if it were not for each and every one of you.”

Fezell of DuBois graduated with a baccalaureate degree in business. He has been an active member of the Penn State DuBois campus community, working as a Peer Tutor in the subjects of accounting, math, statistics and effective communication, and served as the Student Government Association club coordinator, vice president and as the Campus Activities Board co-chair. He also served as a Lion Ambassador, First-Year Seminar Peer Mentor and as an Orientation Leader.

On receiving his award, Fezell said, “I would firstly like to thank my family for always being supportive of me throughout the entirety of my academic career.

“I would also like to thank all of the faculty and staff that have supported me on my journey to graduation and throughout my time at Penn State DuBois.

“Without all of those involved, I would not be where I am today, and thus I extend a very courteous thank you in that regard.”

