ADVERTISEMENT

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a motivated person to join their manufacturing team. Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space. Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug test. Pay will be based on experience. If interested […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-manufacturing-team-employee/