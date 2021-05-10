ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., May 10, there was a two-day total of 2,399 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,174,687.

There are 1,924 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, state health officials say, and of that number, 427 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Cumulatively, the majority of COVID cases are in 20- to 29-year-olds (207,938), followed by 30- to 39-year-olds (179,510) as indicated by the COVID-19 Dashboard.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,368 (+17) total cases since March of 2020 and 143 deaths while 21,445 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,105 were confirmed and 2,263 were probable.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 is 6.6 percent. The most accurate daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 26,550 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,467,488 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 90 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

State health officials remind that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully-vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.