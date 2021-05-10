CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Area High School boasts a rich history of musical theater performances, which spans decades of students.

From classics such as “Oklahoma!” and “Fiddler on the Roof” to more recent Broadway hits like “Les Misérables” and “Aida,” the students and their directors have put heart and soul into creating productions that provided entertainment for all ages.

In 2020, with only one week to go before opening night, they were forced to cancel their production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

Knowing how devastating that was for the students involved, director Jacob Mandell was determined to find a way to have a show, which could withstand the CDC’s guidelines for safe schools and the on-again off-again schedule that they have had to work through for the past year.

The result is this year’s production titled “Past Meets Present: A CAHS Revue.” “Past Meets Present” pulls a selection of songs from the catalog of previous CAHS shows.

Each song was performed and filmed separately, and the individual films were then edited together into one production, which will be available for viewing online.

While this is a departure from the normal type of show, the students’ talents are still very much on display–from the actual performers to the students who wrote and acted in the commercials to the students who did the filming and editing of all aspects of the show.

Beginning on May 15, “Past Meets Present: A CAHS Revue” will be available online for your enjoyment. Check the school website, www.curwensville.org, or the Curwensville Area School District’s Facebook page for a link to the production. It will be accessible for viewing until June 12.

As you are enjoying the results of the perseverance and hard work that were required to put this production together, please consider sending a donation.

Without the support of ticket sales from live performances, the school is counting on the generosity of its community members to help finance this production.

Donations can be made payable to Curwensville Area High School and dropped off at the high school office or mailed to: Joni Bartell, Curwensville Area High School, 650 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833. The school would appreciate having all donations by May 31.

So, if like many, you are experiencing musical theater withdrawal, check out the online presentation of “Past Meets Present: A CAHS Revue”, and to show your appreciation for the students’ performance, please consider donating to Curwensville’s theater program.