CLEARFIELD – A Butterfly Remembrance Release will honor our loved ones who were lost in the Clearfield area and who also made a difference in our lives.

This special release will take place, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 19 at Upper Witmer Park, Clearfield. The park is located beside the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.

Attendees are asked to please bring a chair for the ceremony and release. COVID protocols for face coverings and social distancing will be observed.

Please RSVP by contacting the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Clearfield, via phone: 814-765-8251 or e-mail: jennifer.keopka@dignitymemorial.com.