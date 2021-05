ADVERTISEMENT

Avanell “Abby” Janette (Clouser) Pifer, 92, of Big Run/Henderson Township went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021, in her son, Max Jr’s, home after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born on November 23, 1928, in DuBois, a daughter of the late Floyd Jackson Clouser and Julia Oledia (Hollopeter) Clouser. She was a graduate […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/avanell-abby-janette-clouser-pifer/