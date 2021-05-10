ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first Groundhog Match of the year Sunday.

The Unlimited Class was won by Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings, then coming in second was Bob Horton of Windber and in third was Frank Carrier of Summerville. The Factory Class was won by Brian Kunselman of Punxsutawney, while second place went to his wife, Gina.

The group side match was won by Mike Huth of Punxsutawney with a five-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 1.655″. Pictured are Kunselman and Keefe.

The first Deer Match is Sunday, May 16, starting at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend and also participate.