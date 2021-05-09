ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway woman is facing a hearing on Wednesday on charges related to an incident where she allegedly pointed a gun at a man and threatened to shoot the tires out of trucks traveling on a local roadway. Court documents indicate 60-year-old Mary Lou Smith is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/woman-charged-with-pointing-gun-at-man-threatening-to-shoot-truck-tires-due-back-in-court-wednesday/