REYNOLDSVILLE -The Jeff Tech May Student of the Month is Grace Askey. Grace is a junior in the Engineering Technologies program.

She comes to Jeff Tech from the DuBois Area School District. At Jeff Tech, Grace is involved in the Math Club, Art Club and aevidum (kindness for fellow students).

Grace plays on the DAHS varsity tennis team and works at the Treasure Lake tennis courts in the summer. She is active with the First Baptist Church in DuBois, attending youth group and teaching Sunday school.

Grace volunteers every year as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. Her future plans are to attend Westminster College for Engineering and to play on the tennis team there.

Grace is the daughter of Michelle and Ed Askey of Treasure Lake.