The tech industry has continued to make drone advancements that appeal to a variety of industries. Here are a few different types of drones and their uses.

Drones have become a major convenience for a wide selection of industries. From impressive cinematic footage to everyday delivery, drones are capable of many responsibilities. Here is a look at the pros and cons of the different types of drones and their uses.

Multi-Rotor Drones

Multi-rotor drones are the most popular of drones, revered for their quality camera control and ability to maneuver through small spaces. Comparatively, multi-rotor drones are more financially accessible and easier to use than the other types of drones.

One downside to the multi-rotor drone is that it doesn’t have a long flight time. So, you’ll need to avoid sending it over super far distances.

What They’re Used For

Multi-rotor drones are typically used for aerial photography and videography. Its camera quality is taken advantage of by cinematographers and photo and video inspectors alike.

Fixed-Wing Drones

The fixed-wing drone has an impressive endurance and flight speed. They’re great for mapping large areas and have a preferred energy efficacy that allows them to stay in flight for roughly 16 hours.

On the negative side of these drones is their inability to hover in one spot, their cost, and their complexity. They usually require training to promote proper operation since they are more difficult to fly. Their launch and recovery also demand large volumes of space.

What They’re Used For

This type of drone is often used in aerial mapping. Drone assistance for different kinds of inspections will commonly employ fixed-wing drones, too.

Single-Rotor Helicopter Drones

A single-rotor helicopter uses its energy substantially more effectively than a multi-rotor drone. These devices are ideal for tasks that require lots of hovering and endurance.

A few faults of the single-rotor helicopter are that it’s costly and hazardous. It is also challenging to operate, requiring training for optimal use.

What They’re Used For

Single-rotor helicopters are most often found getting applied for aerial LIDAR laser scanning.

Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL Drones

The last of the different types of drones is still in development. As the tech industry continues to explore their uses, fixed-wing hybrid VTOL drones have already proven to be impressive. Though they won’t excel at hovering, fixed-wing hybrid VTOL drones will be reliable for long-distance flights.

What They’re Used For

The few of these drones that are on the market have been utilized for delivery by well-off, high-demand companies such as Amazon.