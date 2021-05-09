ADVERTISEMENT

Ron Brundridge served our country in the United States Air Force. Name: Ronald Clyde “Ron” Brundridge Born: June 2, 1939 Died: January 25, 2021 Hometown: Clearfield, Pa. Branch: U.S. Air Force Ron was a graduate of Huston Township High School, Class of 1957. He was a United States Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Brundridge also […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-vietnam-war-veteran-ron-brundridge/