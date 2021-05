ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas L. “Slugg” Renwick, age 82, of Penfield, died unexpectedly, May 6, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois. A son of the late Raymond and Vivian (Smart) Renwick, he was born on April 10, 1939, in Penfield, PA. Besides his parents, Slugg was preceded in death by two wives, Clara Yvonne (Johnson) Renwick in 1967 and Judith F. (Vollmer) Renwick in 2020; […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/thomas-l-slugg-renwick/