Kathryn Elaine “Kathy” Long, 74, of Curwensville, passed away Tuesday May 4, 2021, at her residence. Born October 10, 1946, in Glen Richey, she was the daughter of Harry William and Hazel Irene (Read) Proud. Kathy had been a secretary for Soult Wholesale in Clearfield and retired after 42 years of service. She had attended Penn State University, Lock Haven […]

