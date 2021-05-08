ADVERTISEMENT

Trying to figure out where and how to store a gun for self-defense is no easy task, especially for new gun owners. Depending on who lives with you, it may be hard to decide on what’s best, but that’s why we’re here. We’ve compiled a list of the best ways to store your gun for home defense and give you the pros and cons of each option that’s available to you.

Out in the Open

Yes, this one may seem too obvious to mention. You probably already know whether leaving your firearm out is a good idea for your home or not, but we still want to go over the benefits and drawbacks. The biggest benefit by far is the ease of access this brings. All you have to do is pick it up, and you’re ready. Whether it’s on your bedside stand or hanging up on the wall, you’ll be able to grab your gun in an instant in case of a break-in. It’s an excellent option for heavy sleepers since you’ll have less time to prep if you don’t hear the robbers right away.

However, the obvious downside is that if you have easy access, so does everyone else. That can even include the intruders. In homes with children or untrustworthy roommates, this is never going to be a great option. One thing you could do, though, is to keep your gun more hidden. Under the mattress or in a drawer are feasible locations if you still want easy access but don’t want everyone to see your weapon.

Large Gun Safes

We’ve all seen giant safes that can fit multiple firearms and any other essential items that you might want to store away. If keeping your gun out of the hands of others is your primary goal, then this is the way to go. Some people think that a large safe might be too obvious, but it gets the job done. Thieves would need to have some high-level equipment to break into one of these. Plus, giant safes are difficult to carry away. These bad boys are heavy. If you’re really worried about your safe being too obvious, though, there are plenty of models out there that imitate the looks of other objects as well.

The biggest downside to large safes is that you lose out on the ease-of-access aspect. Since these safes are so large, there are only so many places you can put them. You can’t exactly have one of these on your nightstand. You’ll probably need to hide it away in a closet or way down in the basement.

Single-Gun Safes

This option is probably the best way to store your gun for home defense. It has the best of both worlds. Your firearm is secure, and the safe is small enough for you to place just about anywhere in your home.

The only problem is that a single-gun safe is usually best for handguns, but there are some options for larger weapons. For instance, if you want to use an AR for your home defense, there are a few single-gun safes you can choose from on the market. These safes stop others from grabbing your firearms and keep them in small enough packages to give you more storing options.