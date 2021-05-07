ADVERTISEMENT
Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|Jesse L. Anders
|Bench Warrant
|Joshua J. Anderson
|Bench Warrant
|David L. Barnacastle
|Bench Warrant
|Edward L. Bell
|Bench Warrant
|Wayne Bennett
|Bench Warrant
|Michael W. Blauser Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Raymond W. Bloom
|Bench Warrant
|Daniel M. Brodman
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph A. Brown
|Bench Warrant
|Jamie R. Calhoun
|Bench Warrant
|Kyle Z. Cessna
|Bench Warrant
|Richard W. Christian
|Bench Warrant
|Alexander Ciacelli III
|Bench Warrant
|Amy Jo Clark
|Bench Warrant
|Ty L. Clutter
|Bench Warrant
|Shaine M. Collins
|Bench Warrant
|Haley N. Couturiaux
|Bench Warrant
|Michael A. Deblasio
|Bench Warrant
|Michele I. Derrick
|Bench Warrant
|Dalton G. Dickey
|Bench Warrant
|Debra J. Dixon
|Bench Warrant
|Douglas A. Domack
|Bench Warrant
|Jerome M. Dussia Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Joshua A. Fine
|Bench Warrant
|Jamian D. Fleming
|Bench Warrant
|Roger Gearhart
|Bench Warrant
|Jonas M. Giesey
|Bench Warrant
|Justin R. Gill
|Bench Warrant
|Eric S. Gillingham
|Bench Warrant
|Kirk T. Graham
|Bench Warrant
|Justin L. Grassmyer
|Bench Warrant
|Frederick A. Hazel
|Bench Warrant
|Lacey D. Hinks
|Bench Warrant
|Nicholas J. Holowitz
|Bench Warrant
|Adam J. Hoover
|Bench Warrant
|Justin M. Hubler
|Bench Warrant
|Gwendalyn A. Johnson
|Bench Warrant
|Michael G. Jury
|Bench Warrant
|Cynthia A. Kirkwood
|Bench Warrant
|Dylan T. Kline
|Bench Warrant
|Shawn P. Klingler
|Bench Warrant
|Wesley J. Knepp III
|Bench Warrant
|Colt M. Kramer Sr.
|Bench Warrant
|Amy L. Kriss
|Bench Warrant
|Kaleb J. Lamb
|Bench Warrant
|Bruce M. Lansberry
|Bench Warrant
|Hunter K. Lansberry
|Bench Warrant
|Creighton L. Lawrence
|Bench Warrant
|James R. Lee
|Bench Warrant
|Shawn A. Linberg
|Bench Warrant
|Cody L. Litz
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph P. Lonjin
|Bench Warrant
|Karrie A. Lutchko
|Bench Warrant
|Gregory L. Martell Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Christopher Mayhew
|Bench Warrant
|Kaczey A. McCloskey
|Bench Warrant
|Robyn L. Merritt
|Bench Warrant
|Michael D. Myers
|Bench Warrant
|Mark A. Peffer
|Bench Warrant
|Mark D. Peters
|Bench Warrant
|Nathan A. Pontious
|Bench Warrant
|Kayne A. Powell
|Bench Warrant
|Dustin M. Quick
|Bench Warrant
|Angela M. Ricketts
|Bench Warrant
|Jimmie L. Samples
|Bench Warrant
|Jeremy L. Schnarrs
|Bench Warrant
|Damon W. Seldon
|Bench Warrant
|David J. Shank
|Bench Warrant
|Devon L. Shenkle
|Bench Warrant
|Brittany M. Sipe
|Bench Warrant
|Michael S. Siple
|Bench Warrant
|Dewey K. Smallwood
|Bench Warrant
|Amy R. Smeal
|Bench Warrant
|Shawna M. Smeal
|Bench Warrant
|Donald C. Smith
|Bench Warrant
|Shawn M. Soupart
|Bench Warrant
|James L. Strickland
|Bench Warrant
|Corey T. Swatsworth
|Bench Warrant
|Rebecca D. Thrash
|Bench Warrant
|Aaron J. Tomchek
|Bench Warrant
|Jose L. Torres
|Bench Warrant
|Matthew J. Upton
|Bench Warrant
|Todd Vereshack
|Bench Warrant
|Duane S. Visnofsky
|Bench Warrant
|Chad D. Vrobel
|Bench Warrant
|Marshall L. Waite
|Bench Warrant
|Lucas D. Webb
|Bench Warrant
|Alphonso N. Williams
|Bench Warrant
|Tyler C. Wise
|Bench Warrant
|Dustin K. Wolfe
|Bench Warrant
|Dwight D. Woodyard
|Bench Warrant
|Benton W. Wriglesworth
|Bench Warrant
|Allyssa M. Yacabucci
|Bench Warrant
|Joyce L. Yearwood
|Bench Warrant