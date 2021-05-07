ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A former Hawk Run man will stand trial on felony drug charges.

Michael G. Beish, 43, whose address is now listed as unknown, was charged by state police with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him in possession of 28 grams of methamphetamine, 30 packets of heroin, marijuana, and other drug sale paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 21, police received information that Beish was residing at a Hawk Run home. At that time, Beish had active warrants out of Centre County for possession of methamphetamine.

When police arrived, the homeowner told them Beish was in the back bedroom and gave permission for them to apprehend him.

While he was being taken into custody, police say the trooper noticed the smell of marijuana in the room and saw drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was obtained after which police located the drugs, drug packaging materials, brass knuckles, $180 in cash, and an “owe sheet” listing his clients and drug transactions in his bedroom, according to the report.

Beish waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. He is free on $25,000, unsecured bail.