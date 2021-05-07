ADVERTISEMENT

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Program Manager II at their Marienville facility. Job Description Facility: ABRAXAS I Compensation Bonus: $5000 Sign-on Bonus Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign-on Bonus Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-program-manager-ii/