ADVERTISEMENT
CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Domestic Relations periodically reports the names of people who are wanted on a bench warrant for owing back child support and/or court costs.
The following names are published in an effort to assist in the apprehension of people who owe past-due support payments. This list will continue to be published on a regular basis on GANT.
Anyone who may have information concerning any of the people listed is asked to call Clearfield County Domestic Relations at 814-765-5339, Extension 344. All calls will remain anonymous.
Name, Address
- Joshua A. Aughenbaugh, Clearfield
- Jamie L. Ball, Clearfield
- Russell H. Bloom Jr., Curwensville
- Allison C. Bowman, Curwensville
- Jesse B. Breeden, LaJose
- Jessica N. Catalano, Osceola Mills
- Matthew M. Carmella, Willoughby Ohio
- Zaccery D Conklin, West Decatur
- Casey K. Davis, Clearfield
- Lawrence E. Dick Jr., Coalport
- Andrew J. Digilarmo, Anita
- Chad A. Dull, Reynoldsville
- James I. Esposti III, Mahaffey
- Robert K. Foster Jr., Morrisdale
- Deborah Gibbs, DuBois
- Kelly M. Golding, Brooklyn N.Y.
- Richard T. Hammond Jr, DuBois
- James M. Huber, Madera
- Travis L. Jackson, Clearfield
- Jesse L. Keagle, DuBois
- Devon E. Klingler, Winburne
- Caitlin T. Leibold, Lebanon
- Charles D. Lewis Jr., DuBois
- Zachary D. Loomis, DuBois
- Silvino Lopez, Clearfield
- Thomas M. Lumadue, Mineral Springs
- Shelby R. Martin, Morrisdale
- Bryce F. Marvin, Anita, Pa.
- Christopher R. Mayhew, DuBois
- Jeri L. McGary, Olanta
- Kody McGary, Madera
- Robert J. Mckinney Jr., Philipsburg
- Robert S. Merritts Sr., Clearfield
- Bryon E. Mowrey, DuBois
- Stephen J. Moskel, Madera
- Thor A. Myers Sr., Unknown Address
- Shawn M. Oshenic, Olanta
- Bradley Parks, Clearfield
- Isaac L. Peterson, DuBois
- Michael S. Phillips, Philipsburg
- James A. Potter, Madera
- Ian S. Robison, DuBois
- Remington C. Scott, Ohio
- James C. Selvage, Beccaria
- Daniel W. Skiver, Fallentimber
- Michael A. Smith, Houtzdale
- Patrick W. Smith, Houtzdale
- Jason E. Stiles, DuBois
- Larry J. Templeton Sr., Morrisdale
- Marshall L. Waite, Coalport
- Jack D. Wallace, woodland
- Jamie D. Williams, West Decatur
- Victoria E. Williams, Reynoldsville
- Jason W. Witherite, Luthersburg
- Adam P. Wymer, DuBois