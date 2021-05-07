ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – New Life Ministries of Clearfield County recently made a donation of personal hygiene items that will benefit inmates at the Clearfield County Jail.

Pictured are Susan McQuillen, CCJ deputy warden of programs (left), and Jane Thomas, NLM president and founder (right). The work of this ministry is to encourage as well as to bring help and resources to those who are in crisis, transition or immediate or overwhelming need.

It offers its own services and directs to other existing services for food; clothing; housing; childcare; job search; pastoral counseling; and assistance for inmates in jail and upon their release, rehabilitative, 12-Step programs, etc.

The ministry is dedicated to engaging those in need with a full range of human services and religious developmental activities. These activities help people realize their God-given potential as uniquely-gifted individuals in their family, community and in their relationship with God through Jesus Christ.

New Life Ministries is an outreach of the Jubilee Christian Center, located at 1210 Graham St., Hyde. For more information, contact Thomas via e-mail at thomaja2@gmail.com or by phone at 814-765-1915.