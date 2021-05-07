ADVERTISEMENT

STATE COLLEGE – The Board of Directors of the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County (CBICC) has begun the search for CBICC’s next president and chief executive officer, retaining Waverly Partners as its executive search firm.

Board member Ted McDowell will head a 13-member search committee that will work with Waverly Partners to identify qualified local, regional and national candidates.

Waverly Partners is the preferred provider of executive search of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and is ranked among the Top 60 Nonprofit Search Firms in the nation.

“Our committee has developed a profile with the experience and leadership characteristics of our preferred candidate,” McDowell said.

“We are open to executives with backgrounds in economic development, chambers of commerce, business associations, other kinds of nonprofits, private sector or related experience with a commitment to our mission to Centre County and the region.”

A Position Summary is available on CBICC’s Web site (cbicc.org).

Vern Squier, CCE, PaCCE, CBICC’s current president & CEO, has announced his plan to retire from the organization once his successor has been appointed and an appropriate overlap period completed. Squier joined the CBICC in 2011.

The CBICC is a 501c(6) and is the lead organization which provides a variety of programs and services for Chamber members including networking, communication, relationship building events, leadership programs, educational partnership programs and government advocacy activities.

The CBICC promotes the well-being and growth of commerce, business, and industry, while striving to maintain a high quality of life in Centre County.

For more information, contact Search Consultant Eric Peterson at CBICC@Waverly-Partners.com or Ted McDowell at CEOsearch@cbicc.org. All inquires will be held in confidence.