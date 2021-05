ADVERTISEMENT

Beth Adrienne Bizousky Carter, age 55, of 6290 Willow Farm Drive in Denver, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Denver United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Autrey officiating. A reception will follow under the arbor of Denver United Methodist Church. Beth was born July 28, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/beth-adrienne-bizousky-carte/