ADVERTISEMENT

DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare is pleased to announce that Benjamen Gangewere, DO, has been named the director of the Penn Highlands Psychiatry Residency Program.

“Dr. Gangewere is an excellent psychiatrist and a superb teacher. Under his leadership, I am confident that our Psychiatry Residency Program will continue to be a first-rate destination for physicians to become psychiatrists,” said Dr. Russell Cameron, Chief Medical Officer/Chief Information Officer at Penn Highlands.

Dr. Gangewere joined Penn Highlands in 2019, and he has been very active in the graduate medical education realm by precepting the family medicine residents. He has also served as an adjunct clinical professor for the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine medical students at Penn Highlands.

Dr. Gangewere has presented didactic lectures on multiple occasions, and he delivered a presentation on postpartum depression alongside Kristina Brown, DO, at the system-wide Penn Highlands Healthcare Grand Rounds series on March 12, 2020. In addition, he provides oversight to current residents’ scholarly activity projects for the Family Medicine Program.

“There’s no greater privilege than training the next generation of psychiatrists, and I am deeply committed to ensuring that every resident who enters our program receives the education and the experience that will enable them to successfully confront the challenges of psychiatry,” said. Dr. Gangewere.

Dr. Gangewere received his undergraduate degree in health sciences from Gannon University. He graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, and he completed his psychiatry residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Dr. Gangewere is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry. Along with his clinic time as a staff psychiatrist at Penn Highlands, Dr. Gangewere was named associate medical director of Behavioral Health Services and remains in that role.

To learn more about the PH Healthcare psychiatry residency program, call 814-503-4330 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.