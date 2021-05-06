ADVERTISEMENT

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized for a local teen who was seriously injured on Friday in a motor vehicle accident. A GoFundMe fundraiser, available here, has been set up to raise money for 16-year-old Ashlynn Dawson, who was injured in a crash in Summerville on Friday, April 30. “Her medical bills are going to be overwhelming,” […]

