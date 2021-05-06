DUBOIS – The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation recently provided a $1,000 grant to assist in the purchase of a digital piano, pedal board, stand and amplifier for use at the Reitz Theater, DuBois.

The new equipment replaces old, outdated equipment, which was no longer working properly. Cultural Resources Inc. board members Joe Sensor, Judy Smith and Deb Wirth said the equipment will not only be used during performances at the Reitz Theater, but will also be used to provide lessons and training during future children’s programs at the facility.

Additionally, the equipment can be moved to other locations where events are being held to promote the arts and theater in the DuBois community.

The board members also gave a tour of the Reitz Theater to CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken and explained their plans for 2021.

While events at the facility have been cancelled due to COVID restrictions for the past year, this downtime has allowed some renovations to be done inside the theater.

Once the renovations are completed, plans are for two plays in the fall of 2021 and planning is under way for a Kids Art Camp to be conducted over the summer months.

Sensor explained: “In 2019, we sold over 5,000 tickets for our performances, and we are hoping to achieve similar numbers once we get back into production with our two fall performances.”

Both Smith and Wirth said they are hoping the renovations will bring more events to the theater and the facility will continue to be a valued asset in the DuBois community.

McCracken said: “the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is impressed with the efforts of Cultural Resources Inc. and the Reitz Theater to bring arts and entertainment to the community.

“The CCCF Board and Grant Committee fund projects that will better communities and especially enjoy supporting projects that will benefit the youth.”

The Charitable Foundation will be doing another round of community project grants in 2021 and will be looking for viable projects to fund. Anyone interested in information about the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation can visit the Web site at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org or request information at cccfexecdir@outlook.com.