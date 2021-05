ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley J. Homan, 55, of Valier, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born July 23, 1965 in Punxsutawney, to David and Mary (McQuown) Homan. Brad was a veteran of Persian Gulf War, serving as a Medic in the United States Navy. Brad was protestant by faith. He was a 1983 graduate of Jeff […]

