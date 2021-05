ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald Edward “Sog” Huntington, Jr., 59, of Reynoldsville, passed away at home on Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born in DuBois on November 22, 1961, a son of the late Ronald Edward Huntington, Sr. and Myrtie (Bassett) Huntington. “Sog” was a graduate of Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville. He is remembered for playing intramural softball and was an excellent outfielder. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ronald-sog-edward-huntington/