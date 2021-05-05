ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will lift most coronavirus-related restrictions on Memorial Day, state officials said Tuesday, as counties see cases plateau or decline. But the state’s universal masking order will remain in place until more people are vaccinated. (Byline: Jamie Martines of Spotlight PA. Photo: Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced coronavirus mitigation efforts, except masking, will be lifted on Memorial […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-will-lift-most-covid-19-restrictions-on-memorial-day/