CLEARFIELD – Two project bids were opened and awarded at Tuesday’s Lawrence Township Supervisors meeting.

The first was the driving surface aggregate for 104th Cavalry Road and the low bid was from Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College at $22,862, or $32.66 per ton.

The second project is base repair to Coal Hill Road, and the low bid was from HRI Inc. of State College at $66,876.55.

Under the code enforcement report, Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner requested the supervisors advertise for members for a blight task team, which the township needs in order to apply for rural development grants.

On May 18, the first Community Development Block Grant hearing for the township will be held at 6:45 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.

She said the five-member team will review blighted properties and recommend for funding from the grants.

Secretary Barb Shaffner reported that on June 1, Riverview Bank, formerly CBT Bank, will start charging a fee if the general fund account goes below $5,000 and also $2 per month for paper statements, although statements online are free.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner initially motioned to switch all accounts to a local bank, suggesting CNB Bank. However, Shaffner reminded the supervisors that when they had accounts with CNB, there was a fee for writing checks from the account for the sewer fund.

Ruffner then changed the motion to investigate moving accounts and if they could have fees waived, to which the other supervisors agreed.

The supervisors discussed holding a community clean-up day and Shaffner said she would contact Novey Recycling and get information on what they will take.

The supervisors also discussed contacting Clearfield Borough and Pike Township to see if they would want to join in on the event to be held sometime in June.