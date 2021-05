ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph N. (Peachy) Piccirillo, 92, of Lincoln St., Ridgway, passed away early Monday morning, May 3, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois. He was born October 13, 1928, in Ridgway, son of the late Edward M. and Angeline (Petro) Piccirillo. On July 2, 1955 he married his wife of 65 years, Alice Zimmerman Piccirillo. Joe was a life-long member of St. […]

