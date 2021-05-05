ADVERTISEMENT

Following over a year without a program meeting, the DuBois Area Historical Society will hold its spring walk, Saturday, May 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at historic Camp Mountain Run. The walk is free and open to the public.

The program will be outdoors so social distancing can be observed. The walk will not be extensive, covering about a half-mile on mostly level ground.

Those attending should park in the lots on either side of the road at the Gilmore Lodge, just off Nolan Road.

During the walk, participants will view of the Order of the Arrow memorial, original cabins and campsites, the trout nursery and the camp swimming pool.

Camp Mountain Run’s history has reached 89 years of service to scouting in the area. The Bucktail Council of the Boy Scouts of America adopted its constitution and by-laws on April 28, 1931, thanks to the efforts of John Q. Groves of DuBois.

The Bucktail Council brought under one leadership a number of independent Boy Scout troops in the Bucktail Council’s area. They included troops in DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Brookville, Reynoldsville, Brockway, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, St. Marys and Mahaffey

In 1931, the Bucktail Council used Camp Coffman, the Oil City Scout Council Camp, for the summer camping of members.

On May 1, 1932, a camp committee reported that two sites had been inspected for the location of a Bucktail Council Scout Camp, one on the East Branch and one near a beaver dam on Mountain Run Stream.

The board approved the purchase of land on Mountain Run and it was developed into Camp Mountain Run Boy Scout Camp.