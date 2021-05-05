ADVERTISEMENT

Curwensville Borough

Police responded to a Fredricka Ave. residence for a report of a suspicious person. According to the report a male requested to search for treasure in the victim’s yard. The male was described as having salt and pepper hair and to be in his late 50’s or early 60’s and driving a black 4-door SUV. The male was gone prior to police arrival.

Police investigated a report of fraud. An unknown individual gained access to the victim’s debit card and removed an undisclosed amount of money from the account.

Police assisted the Clearfield Co. Sheriff’s Department with serving warrants on a Filbert St. resident. The individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield Co. Jail.

Police responded to a minor accident on State St. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated an alleged assault at the school. Upon investigation it was discovered that the assault occurred out of jurisdiction and was turned over to PSP Clearfield.