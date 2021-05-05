CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday issued multiple proclamations for the month of May.

Pictured, in front, are Commissioners Tony Scotto, John A. Sobel, board chairman, and Dave Glass. In the back is Joann Seltzer, public relations specialist for CenClear. (Photo by GANT News Editor Jessica Shirey)

Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental health is an essential part of an individual’s overall health, but one in four adults experiences mental health issues each year.

More specifically, one-half of chronic mental illness begins by the age 14 and 75 percent by age 24. One in 17 adults lives with mental illnesses, such as depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.

Early identification and treatment, however, can make a major difference as well as help individuals recover and lead full, productive lives.

Joann Seltzer, public relations specialist for CenClear, said Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to increase public understanding of the importance of mental health and to promote available treatment.

Pictured, in front, are Commissioners Tony Scotto, John A. Sobel, board chairman, and Dave Glass. In the back is Jennifer Teats, foster care program manager for Clearfield County Children’s Aid Society. (Photo by GANT News Editor Jessica Shirey)

National Foster Care Month

The family, which is serving as the primary source of love, identity, self esteem and support, is the very foundation of local communities and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Nationally, there are more than 443,000 children and youth in foster care, including 16,000 in Pennsylvania alone. All foster children need a meaningful connection to someone who provides support and a lasting presence in their lives.

Foster, kinship and adoptive families who open their hearts and homes to children whose families are in crisis play a vital role in helping children and families heal and reconnect, which helps launch children into a successful adulthood.

Dedicated foster families frequently adopt foster children, creating a greater need for additional foster families.

Jennifer Teats, foster care program manager for the Clearfield County Children’s Aid Society, said they’re working to increase public awareness of children currently in and leaving foster care, all while reminding that foster families are valuable and “the system” is only as good as those who choose to be part of it.

Pictured, in front, are Commissioners Tony Scotto, John A. Sobel, board chairman, and Dave Glass. In the back is Bobbie Johnson, director of mission advancement for the county’s Area Agency on Aging. (Photo by GANT News Editor Jessica Shirey)

Older Americans Month

Clearfield County has a growing number of older Americans who have built resilience and strength over their lives through successes and difficulties.

Additionally, the county benefits when individuals of all ages, abilities and backgrounds are included and encouraged to share their successes and stories of resilience.

It also recognizes the need to nurture ourselves, reinforce our strength and continue to thrive in times of both joy and difficulty.

Bobbie Johnson, director of mission advancement with the county’s Area Agency on Aging, said the 2021 theme is communities of strength, and Clearfield County can foster strong communities through:

creating opportunities to share stories and learn from each other;

engaging older adults through education, recreation and service; and

encouraging individuals of all ages to celebrate connections and resilience.

The commissioners urged citizens to recognize older adults and the individuals who support them as essential contributors to the strength of county communities.