ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton/Centre) issued the following statement regarding her co-sponsor memo seeking support for her legislation, which would exclude firearms and ammunition purchases from Pennsylvania’s Sales and Use Tax.

“Both our state and federal constitutions declare that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be questioned or infringed, yet law-abiding Pennsylvania citizens are subject to several taxes and fees relating to the purchase and ownership of firearms.

“This includes not only our state sales tax, but to the extent applicable, local sales tax, and those imposed by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for the purchase of pistols, revolvers, and other portable weapons such as rifles and shotguns, along with ammunition under the Firearms and Ammunition Excise Tax (FAET).

“Similar to a proposal recently introduced in West Virginia, my soon-to-be-introduced legislation will deliver a long-overdue and permanent state sales tax exemption for firearm and ammunition purchases.”