CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Area High School track and field team hosted a tri-meet with District 9 rival Punxsutawney and Mountain League foe Penns Valley on Tuesday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex

The boys team gained a split, and the girls team was swept, leaving both Bison and Lady Bison thinclads at 5-3 on the season.

The boys were defeated by Punxsutawney by a 91-58 score, but won over Penns Valley by an almost identical 91-59 score. The girls lost 90-58 to Penns Valley and 80-66 to the Lady Chucks.

Logan Firanski had a big meet by winning three individual events (100M in 12.05, 400M in 52.33, and Long Jump with a 19-05), and was on the 4×400 Relay team with Jason Plubell, Karson Kline, and Graeson Graves which won in 3:39.38.

Zane Inguagiato was a double winner in the field events with a 115-07 spin of the discus and a 42-08 put of the shot.

On the girls side, Elle Smith won the 100M with a time of 13.51 and anchored the 4×400 Relay winning team along with McKenna Lanager, Megan Hamm, and Emily McCracken in a time of 4:24.77.

The other lone individual winner for the Lady Bison was Amanda Hazel in the 300M Hurdles in a time of 49.42.

The teams will compete in the Altoona Area HS Mountain Lion Track Meet on Saturday before hosting the Mountain League Championships on Tuesday May 11.