HARRISBURG – Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) issued the following statement Tuesday in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement that most business restrictions would be lifted Memorial Day weekend:

“Today’s announcement by Gov. Wolf is welcome news for small employers who have suffered greatly under the Wolf Administration’s unilateral mandates for more than a year.

“While this is one holiday Pennsylvania bars and restaurants can celebrate for opening, the restrictions announced today are broad, and Gov. Wolf still has the power to change his mind at any time to arbitrarily reinstitute these restrictions without consent of the General Assembly.

“The bipartisan COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force deserves a great deal of the credit for how far we have come in the fight against the pandemic, as they helped initiate the biggest COVID-19 vaccine turnaround in the country.

“Pennsylvania ranked 49th in vaccine distribution before the Task Force was formed; today, we rank among the best states in the nation.

“This is just another example that proves the General Assembly is willing and able to contribute in a positive way to emergency response. It serves as a strong reminder that government works best when all branches are involved and all parties work together.”