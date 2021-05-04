HARRISBURG, PA – The National Deer Association, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Wildlife Futures Program, is holding a series of meetings to update and inform the public on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a disease that always is fatal to the deer and elk it infects.

All meetings will be held virtually through Zoom. The first meeting will be held on May 5.

Information presented at each of the six meetings will be tailored to a different Game Commission region. The first meeting covers the Southwest Region. Each meeting can be accessed through a unique link. All meeting times are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The following meetings have been scheduled and can be accessed through the following links:

Southwest Region – May 5, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZT1DrtlQRG-UNAlClClC1wOpens In A New Window

Northcentral Region – May 6, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eyVvWjcFR3-4un8Wt-37JQOpens In A New Window

Northeast Region – May 11, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IeJviEYkTBC1FVImVRWXvwOpens In A New Window

Northwest Region – May 13, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l6NuqnPKTGusKyGAwIhN4wOpens In A New Window

Southeast Region – May 17, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IiRCzkTIR_iDJ8BT329DvwOpens In A New Window

Southcentral Region – May 18, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ps51q8o-Q0O_-4g83sBbHQOpens In A New Window

Each meeting features presentations on CWD, followed by a question-and-answer session. Taking part in the meeting for the region where you live or hunt will ensure you’re up to date on the latest CWD-driven changes there, and will help to explain the disease and the need to manage it.

“CWD is a continually growing threat to Pennsylvania’s deer and elk populations,” said Andrea Korman, Game Commission CWD biologist. “It’s a really important topic for Pennsylvanians to understand and there is a lot of misinformation out there. These meetings are a great way to not only learn more about the disease, but to also get your questions answered by the experts.”

CWD first was detected in Pennsylvania in 2012, and nearly 700 CWD-positive deer have been documented here since. As CWD spreads to new areas, those who live and hunt there are required to follow guidelines established to slow the spread of the disease. But, at present, CWD has not been detected in all parts of Pennsylvania. CWD prevalence is highest in the area of southcentral Pennsylvania designated as Disease Management Area 2.