Lawrence Twp.

Police were called to the Clearfield County Jail for an incident of possession of contraband by a female inmate. Charges have been filed.

Police were called to the McDonalds on the Clearfield-Shawville Hwy. for a disorderly juvenile male who was being belligerent with customers and threatening staff. He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an evaluation and a citation was issued.

PSP Clearfield

State police conducted a traffic stop on Grandview Terrace Dr. in Decatur Twp. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology results.

State police investigated an incident of criminal mischief on David St. in Houtzdale. Unknown actor(s) damaged two vehicles by shooting a pellet gun and breaking several windows. Anyone with information is to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police conducted a traffic stop on the Curwensville-Tyrone Hwy. in Pike Twp. for summary traffic violations. The passenger was not wearing a seat belt. When asked to identify himself, he provided a false date of birth. A search revealed he knowing provided false information to law enforcement due to active warrants. He was arrested for false identification to law enforcement and drug possession. The driver was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

State police investigated an attempted suicide that took place in the lobby of an apartment building in Coalport Borough. During the incident the subject was highly intoxicated and stabbed himself four times in the right forearm. The subject then rand to the Minit Mart. He was transported by ambulance to Altoona Hospital for treatment ad a mental health evaluation.

State police responded to the report of ID theft from an individual in Beccaria Twp. The investigation continues.

State police responded to an incident of disorderly conduct in Chester Hill Borough.