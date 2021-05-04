DUBOIS – The Penn State DuBois Student Government Association (SGA) has announced award winners for the 2020-21 academic year through a virtual program that can be viewed here.

The SGA Awards Banquet, normally held in person, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but student leaders and the Office of Student Affairs still wish to recognize award winners for their success in serving the campus and their community.

Director of Student Affairs Rebecca Pennington opened the program by saying, “While this is not the way we intended to celebrate the Student Government Associations Leadership Awards, there is absolutely no doubt that Penn State DuBois has the best students. This is an exciting time of the year to share in celebrating the hard work and dedication that all of you have given to the campus and community and to your dedication to scholarship and learning outside the classroom.”

Pennington outlined some of the many things students have accomplished this year that are worthy of recognition. She shared, “Students always give thousands of hours back to our community in service and thousands of dollars to charitable organizations. This year is no different. Last year clubs gave over 4,000 hours to community service and over $40,000 to community and charitable organizations. The Student Affairs mission is to provide opportunities and experiences to expand your personal horizons and develop students who can positively contribute to society – this is what we are talking about.

With in the video Pennington and other presenters share a complete list of awardees, and provide more details on how their accomplishments have impacted the campus and community. All SGA award winners for 2020-21 are also listed below:

AWARDS

Outstanding Adult Learners –

Cory Anderson

Minor Adams

Deborah Schatz

Richard Taylor

Heather Grove

Heather Test

Alicia Royer

Aaron Holsopple

Eric Schill

Tammy Westover

Benjamin Sette

Rachel Gearhart

Orientation Leaders–These leaders train all summer to assist Student Affairs in running New Student Orientation.

Dylan Fezell

Heather Grove

Erica Hanes

Allison Hepler

Alena Keen

Abhishek Kittusamy

Austin Miller

Zane Morgan

Brandon Orsich

Linzee Pichler

Anna Raffeinner

Kyrsten Ruch

Luke Salvo

Brianna Shaw

Logan Steele

Sarah Voris

Summer Leadership Conference Attendees – Each summer the campus has the opportunity to participate in the annual Penn State Summer Leadership Conference.

Sarah Voris

Anna Raffeinner

Tom Hibbert

Isaac Cherico

Abhishek Kittusamy

Luke Salvo

Nick Hansel

Dylan Fezell

Linzee Pichler

Jacob Schiel

Richard Nukpeta

Lion Ambassadors – The selection of a college has been described as one of life’s greatest undertakings and one of the most difficult and important decisions in a person’s life. Over the past year, Lion Ambassadors have provided socially distanced tours to prospective students and their families during the times it was permitted on and stepped up even more by being available for every single virtual program to talk to prospective students about their positive experiences they have had on campus.

Dylan Fezell

Logan Steele

Brianna Shaw

Zack Vandervort

Luke Salvo

Brandon Orsich

Frankie Stefko

Zane Morgan

Certified Peer Educators – Peer Educators are a group of student volunteers who are committed to promoting awareness and advocating health related issues such as drugs, alcohol, sex and other wellness concerns. Certified Peer Educators are trained through a comprehensive, intensive twelve-hour course designed to empower students to educate their peers in making healthy lifestyle choices.

Taylor Charles

Sydney Kaschalk

Skylar King

Erin Kopp

Logan Murarik

Brandon Orsich

Anna Raffeinner

Kyrsten Ruch

Luke Salvo

Jerrica Strong

Karter Witmer

Award of Appreciation – Each year this award is presented to two individuals who time and time again volunteer for our Breakfast with Santa and make it the major success that it is. Braving the cold this year, they joined us in a drive through, covid friendly setting, and brought holiday cheer to so many in the community.

Hank & Marianne Webster (Mr & Mrs Claus)



Business of the Year – This award is presented to the Business that has supported the DuBois campus by either giving back to the clubs, helped support fund raising, and made events a success.

This year’s award goes to: The Beauty Bar

The Beauty Bar has supported our THON group on campus for more than ten years, but this year specifically, they not only donated their time and talents for THON’s Hair Auction, but additionally donated their space for us to host the event and participated in the bidding.

Club Advisor of the Year – Each club has the opportunity to nominate their advisor to receive this award.

This year’s Club Advisor of the Year – Jason Long

Club of the Year – This award is presented to the club that has successfully made a difference on campus and within our community.

This year’s Club of the Year is – IT Club

IT Club has not only remained active during the pandemic, but they have gone above and beyond and exceeded qualifications during this challenging time.

Most Involved Students –These students are involved as student leaders in organizations such as CPEs, SGA, THON, Lion Ambassadors, and are consistently participating in events and offerings from our office.

Skylar King

Brianna Shaw

Anna Raffeiner

Sydney Kaschalk

Club Members of the Year – clubs are able to choose members that stand out for their hard work and dedication to the club. Below are club members of the year:

IT Club – Austin Miller

THON – Haley Rummel

OT Club – Shane Ponzi, Lexey Schick, Paige Price, Aspen Bishop

CAB – Anna Raffeinner and Luke Salvo

H.D.F.S. (Human Development & Family Studies) – Erica Hanes

SGA (Student Government Association) – Upperclass Senator: Isaac Cherico

First Year Senator: Nathan Murarik