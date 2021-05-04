ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., May 3, there were 3,133 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,161,619.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,254 (+29) total cases since March of 2020 and 140 deaths while 21,271 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,018 were confirmed and 2,236 were probable.

There are 2,151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, state health officials say, and of that number, 484 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Most patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 is 7.6 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 26,334 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,422,407 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 89 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

State health officials remind that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully-vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.