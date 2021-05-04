TYRONE -Seven days ago, the Tyrone Golden Eagles handed the Clearfield Bison a devastating loss on their home diamond to the tune of 14-3. After that game ended, the season was at the mercy of Mother Nature, as games scheduled for this past Thursday and again on Monday all got postponed because of either rain, or wind. Although Tuesday’s skies were not always the prettiest, the Bison finally returned to the field, although on the road. The opposition, the same team they faced a week ago, the Golden Eagles.

Unlike the prior contest, Tyrone would not get into double digits in scoring. But, the reality was, they didn’t have to. Tyrone pitcher Aiden Coleman showed how strong of an arm he has in a 13-strikeout performance where he no-hit the Bison, handing them a 7-0 loss that only had one blemish from perfection.

Coleman’s only blemish that kept him from a perfect game came in the opening inning. After a strikeout of Morgen Billotte, Karson Rumsky would be walked to first. However, he never had an opportunity to get to second as a flyout by Kyle Elensky and a groundout by Blake Prestash ended the inning, leaving Rumsky stranded at first, which would be the only baserunner that was left hanging for the entire game.

Tyrone got the lead in the first inning courtesy of an RBI-double by Rodney Shultz that brought in Bryce Hunter, who opened the game with a single into right field. Shultz then came home a batter later on a single from Brandon Lucas, and then courtesy of a fielding error by catcher Matt Bailor, Lucas would make his way home after stealing third. The 3-0 lead was more than enough at that point for the Golden Eagles to hold on for the remainder of the contest.

Clearfield would try to answer, but unfortunately it was a tough day for their top pitcher, Hunter Dixon. He would pitch only four innings, yielding six hits and six runs, ultimately being tagged with the loss.

On the opposite end, Coleman was dealing like a croupier at a roulette wheel. Coleman would not only settle down after the first-inning walk, but he would shut down the Bison thanks to striking out 13 of the 22 batters he saw on the afternoon, with not one player earning a hit as the defense for Tyrone managed to lock down every time the Bison connected with the bat. The complete game victory was one that the entire Tyrone dugout celebrated.

Tyrone got another run in the third inning, then backed it up with a pair in the fourth courtesy of a pair of errors by Elensky and Prestash. The final run of the game came in the sixth inning when Brendon Grazier came in as a pinch-hitter and hit an RBI-single to plate Nicolas Light, who came in as a courtesy runner for Michael Buck that singled two batters earlier.

Coleman entered the seventh inning ready to close out his no-hitter, and first faced Rumsky, who struck out swinging. Elensky was next, drilling a 2-1 pitch to right field, but Zach LaGars pulled it in for the second out. The last batter up to the plate was Prestash. The first pitch was fouled off. The second pitch, swung on and missed. The third pitch connected, but the connection went back to Coleman. One quick toss to Ross Gampe at first put the final out on the board, and locked down the no-hitter victory for Tyrone.

Clearfield (4-8-1) gets a few days of rest before they are back home on Friday afternoon for a Mountain League showdown against Bellefonte. First pitch is slated at 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 000 000 0 – 0 0 3

Tyrone 301 201 X – 7 8 0

Clearfield – 0

Morgen Billotte-3B/P 3000, Karson Rumsky-CF 2000, Kyle Elensky-SS 3000, Blake Prestash-1B 3000, Nolan Barr-2B 2000, Hunter Dixon-P/3Bj 2000, Matt Bailor-C 2000, Ryan Gearhart-LF 2000, Cole Bloom-RF 2000. TOTALS 21 0 0 0.

Tyrone – 7

Bryce Hunter-CF 3220, Rodney Shultz-C 3111, Brandon Lucas-3B 3111, Ross Gampe-1B 2011, Nicholas Lehner-PH 1000, Aiden Coleman-P 3000, Zach LaGars-RF 3110, Michael Buck-SS 3010, David Lang-2B 3000, Blaine Hoover-LF 2100, Brendon Grazier-PH 1011, Nicolas Light-CR 0100. TOTALS 27 7 8 4.

LOB: 1/3

E: Bailor, Elensky, Prestash

ROE: Hoover

2B: Shultz

3B: LaGars

SB: Hunter-2, Lucas-2, Light

Pitching

Clearfield: Dixon-4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Billotte-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.

Tyrone: Coleman-7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 13 SO, 1 BB.

W-Coleman

L-Dixon