CLEARFIELD – When the county museum opened for the season in May, it featured many new and exciting displays. Changes have been made in every room of the Kerr House.

Three areas on the second floor have been completely changed, so visitors will be pleasantly surprised.

One of the rooms remodeled is the sports, music and photography room. Not only has this room been repaired and freshly painted, but also the displays are all new including this harness racing display.

Sylvia Stewart Kinzler, who grew up in Clearfield, was one of the first women harness racers in America. She was a well-known racer in Clearfield from 1948-1952.

Her fascinating career started at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds as she helped tend the harness horses. Sylvia officially began professionally racing at the age of 16.

The bulk of her racing career was in the county fair circuit. Sylvia’s profession took her to Florida for a winter of training.

The royal blue and white silk suit was her signature look as she trotted the raceways. Some of her award-winning horses were Coral Queen, Duz Stout, Jack Ladd and her favorite, Earl Axe.

Sylvia, who now lives in Carlisle, is thrilled that the Clearfield County Historical Society is featuring her harness racing uniform in a display.

She states, “I have nothing but positive stories of my experience and how I was treated in a male-dominated sport. I am pleasantly surprised someone cares.”

You’re invited to come visit your county museum and see this as well as many other new and exciting pieces of county history.

The museum is free of charge and welcomes visitors each Thursday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., beginning May 2. All are welcome.