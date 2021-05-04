ADVERTISEMENT

To Honor All Those That Work in Public Safety

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney Ryan Sayers and the Blue Mass Committee announced Monday that the 2021 Clearfield County Blue Mass is scheduled for Sunday, May 16, at 12 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Clearfield.

The Blue Mass is celebrated annually throughout the United States in Catholic Churches for law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators and EMS personnel.

The color blue relates to the blue-colored uniforms predominantly used by those public services. The Blue Mass, even though a Catholic Church, is an opportunity for all faiths to gather together as a community to show gratitude for these public servants and pray for their safety.

All public safety personnel are invited and formal dress/uniform is strongly suggested. Seating preference will be given to those in public safety. The general public is welcome to attend.