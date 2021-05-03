ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) paused on Sunday, May 2, to honor the department’s fallen troopers in conjunction with its 116th anniversary. PSP was established by Governor Samuel Pennypacker on May 2, 1905, becoming the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the United States. In 2021, the name of Trooper Donald C. Brackett was added […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-state-police-honors-fallen-troopers-on-the-departments-116th-anniversary/